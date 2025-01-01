Areej Fatima discloses suffering from rare form of cancer

(Web Desk): Pakistani showbiz actress Areej Fatima has revealed that she battled and recovered from cancer.

Areej Fatima shared a few pictures on social media, informing her fans that her life was going well and she was expecting a long life, but she was suddenly diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called “choriocarcinoma,” which can develop after a molar pregnancy.

She shared that the past four months have been extremely challenging for her and her family as she fought the disease. She initially did not want to discuss her illness, fearing that people might mock her.

Areej stated that she had two major fears: being accountable to Allah and worrying about what would happen to her family.

Speaking about cancer awareness, the actress advised everyone to get regular medical check-ups. After recovering from this life-threatening disease, Areej called it her “second life” and expressed gratitude for her family’s support.

It is worth mentioning that actress Areej Fatima married Dr Uzir Ali in 2017, and they now have two sons. Areej resides with her family in Ohio, USA. After leaving showbiz, she is now a digital creator and influencer.

Notably, Areej Fatima bid farewell to showbiz in 2019 after her successful drama serial ‘Hasad’. Her other notable dramas include ‘Ek Pal’, ‘Aap Ke Liye’, and ‘Hum Nasheen’, but she has now left the industry.