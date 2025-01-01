Argentina arrests 12 suspects linked to Tren de Aragua gang

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters): Argentina’s security minister said on Thursday that 12 suspects were arrested for criminal acts linked to the Tren de Aragua gang, a group that the country classifies as a terrorist organization.

“It is a highly dangerous gang and today 12 of its members are in prison”, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said in a press conference in Buenos Aires.

Bullrich also said the group had carried out attacks on supermarkets, butcher shops, hardware stores using firearms and explosives and caused fatalities.

The U.S. State Department designated the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as a global terrorist organization in February saying it posed a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and economic interests.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan government has maintained that the gang, with prison origins, was destroyed during raids in 2023 and no longer exists.