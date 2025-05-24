Argentina reeling from poverty, pensioner hardship, says archbishop in sermon

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters): The Archbishop of Buenos Aires used his pulpit on Sunday to voice criticism of Argentine President Javier Milei’s policies addressing poverty and support for pensioners.

At the Te Deum religious ceremony for the anniversary of the May Revolution of 1810, where Milei, a libertarian, and his cabinet were present, Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva told the congregation that in Argentina “fraternity, tolerance, and respect are dying.”

“Our country is bleeding. So many brothers and sisters suffer marginalization and exclusion,” said Garcia Cuerva, who heads the archdiocese of Buenos Aires, the former home base of Pope Francis.

He called for support for the poor, young people who are victims of drug trafficking and pensioners.

“Retirees deserve a dignified life with access to medicine and food, a wound that has remained open and bleeding for years, but as a society we must heal it soon,” Garcia Cuerva said.

Milei has implemented sweeping public spending cuts since taking office at the end of 2023 in a bid to control the country’s years-long economic crisis. Pensioners, who have been badly hit by the cuts, protest in the streets every Wednesday and often face police repression.

Garcia Cuerva also referred to the “constant aggression” on social media and called for a “stop to hate.”

“We have crossed all boundaries. Disqualification, constant aggression, mistreatment, and defamation seem to be commonplace,” the archbishop said.

During Garcia Cuerva’s comments, Milei was seen listening with a stern expression.

Milei’s government frequently uses social media to refer to politicians, economists and journalists who question its policies as “baboons,” “degenerates,” “underachievers,” and “mongoloids.”