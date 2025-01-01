Argentina’s Milei insults Spanish PM Sanchez again

MADRID (Reuters): Argentina’s President Javier Milei insulted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at an event in Madrid, a year after a similar attack escalated into a diplomatic spat.

At the Madrid Economic Forum event on Sunday evening, Milei called for “clobbering the local bandit”, referring to Sanchez without naming him directly.

Sanchez’s office declined to comment on the incident.

Elected in late 2023, Milei, a libertarian and former TV pundit, has often taken maverick positions and made theatrical gestures, such as smashing a pinata of the central bank on live TV.

In May 2024, Milei called Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez “corrupt” at another event in Madrid. The comment led to a diplomatic spat, with the Spanish government withdrawing its ambassador from Buenos Aires for several months when Milei refused to apologise.

Milei subsequently doubled down calling Sanchez “arrogant”, “totalitarian” and a “coward”, although Argentina kept its ambassador in Madrid.

Gomez is under preliminary investigation for possible influence peddling and corruption. She and her husband have denied any wrongdoing.