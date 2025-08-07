Argentine leader Milei launches initiative to boost Israel-Latin America ties

TEL AVIV (AP): Argentine President Javier Milei is helping to launch a $1 million initiative to improve diplomatic relations between Israel and several Latin American countries at a time when Israel is facing intense international criticism over its operations in Gaza.

The Isaac Accords, funded by money from the Genesis Prize that Milei received two months ago in Jerusalem, will increase ties between Israel, Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica, according to the Genesis Prize announcement on Tuesday.

Argentina, under Milei, already has solid ties with Israel. His posture stands in contrast to most of Latin America — where Bolivia and Colombia have severed ties with Israel and other countries have recalled their ambassadors.

The new initiative’s name is a nod to the Abraham Accords, which recognized bilateral relations between Israel and several Arab states starting in 2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first administration. In 2026, the Isaac Accords plans to expand to Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and possibly El Salvador, according to the organizers, the American Friends of the Isaac Accords.

Milei was awarded the Genesis Prize in Jerusalem on June 12 in recognition of his support for Israel, especially when many countries and international organizations, including the United Nations, have condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Milei is among the greatest supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government when it comes to world leaders, as Israel faces growing isolation over its bombardment and invasion of Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. Although born and raised Roman Catholic, Milei has increasingly shown public interest in Judaism and even expressed intentions to convert.