Ariana Afghan Airlines increases flights to China

KABUL (Ariana News): Ariana Afghan Airlines officials have announced that the company will operate two flights to the Chinese city of Urumqi every week from now.

“Ariana Afghan Airlines serves the people of Afghanistan in the sector in which it operates. Its responsibility is to control prices, and make as much profit as possible so that the company does not face problems,” Abdul Wali Seddiqi, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said at a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Ahmad Jan Bilal, head of state-owned companies, also noted that the increase in flights to China will help bilateral trade and people’s movement.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Naeem, deputy foreign minister for financial administrative affairs, emphasized that expanding economic, commercial and social relations between countries will have a positive impact on political relations.

“The more economic and trade relations expand, the stronger the relations between the two countries will be, and with that, political and other related issues will also be resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Zhao Xing, emphasized that his country is seeking to further enhance the level of relations with Afghanistan in various fields.

Direct flights between Kabul and Urumqi resumed in May 2023 after three years.