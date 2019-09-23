Arjun Kapoor to be a part of the Hindi remake of Comali

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has earned a place in the hearts of fans through his versatile performances in films like 2 states and India’s Most Wanted. The star will next be seen in the period war drama Panipat. Ahead of this, Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor has announced that he will star in the Hindi remake of Comali. The producer broke the news while mentioning he’s acquired rights for the same.

In a statement released by Boney Kapoor, he expressed how pleased he was that Arjun Kapoor will be a part of his next project. Boney said, “We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of Comali for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star.”

The Tamil film starred Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in the pivotal roles. While Arjun has been confirmed for the project, the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Boney is also currently working on Maidaan with Ajay Devgn.