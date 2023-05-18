Arjun Rampal to make Telugu film debut with NBK108

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Rampal has announced his debut in the Telugu film industry with NBK108. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a video of himself in conversation with director Anil Ravipudi, announcing his excitement about joining the star-studded cast on the set of the film’s Hyderabad schedule.

In the post, Rampal expressed his nervousness and excitement about the new venture. He also shared his first look from NBK108 and thanked the team for welcoming him as the antagonist. Rampal wrote, “It begins a new journey onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all your support, love and blessings.”

Along with Rampal, the film features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela in significant roles. Fans can expect to see NBK108 on the big screen during the festive season of Dussehra. With Rampal’s addition to the cast, the excitement for the film has only increased and fans can’t wait to see the Bollywood actor make his mark in the Telugu film industry.