Armed forces, challenges and stratagem

Pakistan’s top military brass met on Thursday and reviewed a wide range of challenges related to security, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, current situation, and the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, work plan of tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The leadership of the Armed Forces of Pakistan have reaffirmed the resolve to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy of the country. According to reports, meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was chaired by the Chairman General Nadeem Raza and attended by three services chiefs including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu. Services Chiefs expressed full confidence in readiness of the Defence Forces and reiterated their resolve to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s Defence and National security.

Currently, regional, and international geopolitical and geostrategic landscapes are changing rapidly particularly due to ongoing competition between big powers and rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. These developments have direct consequences for the safety and security of the Country and Pakistan cannot be left untouched from this situation. The Country’s internal picture with respect to economic situation, political unrest and rising inflation has caused suspicion among the public about the future of the country. The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee is the topmost platform of the armed Forces of Pakistan, under which the top leadership of the Armed Forces evaluates the complete intelligence portrait parley of the current geopolitical and geostrategic situation and formulate a strategy to counter all threats. The decisions of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee further being discussed in the National Security Council (NSC) to get the nod of the Political leadership of the country.

During the current scenario, a country stands on two major pillars of its state, i.e., national defence and economy. Our Country has a credible deterrence in conventional and nuclear warfare but facing severe challenges in hybrid war at the hands of its enemies. The threat of hybrid warfare has multiple dimensions and Pakistan is facing this threat from its neighbors in the East and West while a significant chunk of so-called liberals and sub-nationalists are also playing on the side of the enemy. The enemy and its agents want to defame and discredit Pakistan and its institutions by means of their false malicious campaign against the country. Pakistan needs to invest more to strengthen its hybrid toolbox through necessary legislation, administrative measures while bringing more transparency in its policies to neutralize enemy’s nefarious designs.

In fact, the Armed Forces of Pakistan cannot fight the threat of hybrid war alone. They need active support from government institutions, media, civil society as well as the general public of the country. Our enemies want to defame Pakistan through charges of terrorism, extremism, and a failure state, whereas Pakistanis need to differentiate between friends and foes vis-a-vis truth and lie while dealing with the threat of hybrid war. Pakistan’s Security Forces are fighting terrorism in the best interest of the country and Nation needs to support military in safeguarding territorial and ideological frontiers of the country.