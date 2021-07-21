Armed forces ever ready to defend Pakistan against all threats, at all costs: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army is ever ready to defend Pakistan against all the threats and at all costs.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief has spent Eid with troops stationed near Pak-Afghan international border in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today [Wednesday].

While interacting with troops and sharing Eid greetings, appreciating their high morale and unflinching resolve to defend the motherland, he reiterated Pakistan Army’s firms resolve to ensure security along our borders in the face of evolving challenges.

The Army Chief lauded the formation for expeditious fencing in area of responsibility along Pak-Afghan international Border.

He expressed complete satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formation and effective measures in place for border security.

COAS also praised the formation for rendering continuous assistance to civil administration in execution of ongoing projects for socio-economic uplift of the area including development of communication infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other efforts for rehabilitation of the local population.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood; Commander Peshawar Corps.