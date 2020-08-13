Armed forces fully ready to crush enemy’s designs: ISPR DG says

RAWALPINDI (APP): Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said the Pakistan armed forces were fully aware of Indian intentions and capability, and were completely ready to crush the enemy’s designs in any war domain.

Addressing a media briefing here, he paid tribute to the workers, leaders and martyrs of Pakistan Movement, especially Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal. He congratulated the nation and the media persons on the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan and said freedom was a great blessing and its worth could only be explained by a Kashmiri mother, who had lost her child at the hands of occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Besides the IIOJK situation, the ISPR chief shed light on the country’s overall security situation, Indian ceasefire (CFVs) violations at the Line of Control, Pak-Afghan border situation and other issues.

Maj Gen Babar said the IIOJK had been under the history’s worst siege by the occupation forces for the last one year. India under a sinister design was committing the worst human rights abuses and genocide of Kashmiri people.

Through its tyranny and reign of terror, India in fact wanted to displace the Kashmiri Muslims. The honour of women and children was not safe while the youth were being killed in so-called counter terrorism operations and buried in unmarked graves, he said, adding the Kashmiri leadership had been detained for the past many years.

He said the Government of Pakistan had highlighted the Kashmir Issue at all global forums which were now raising their voices against Indian aggression and oppression of Kashmiris. “Genocide Watch, international human rights bodies and global media despite strict military siege have highlighted the Indian armed forces brutalities unleashed on innocent Kashmiri people.”

The ISPR chief said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also emphasized the need to ensure fundamental human rights of the IIOJK people.

The Kashmir issue was debated by the United Nations Security Council thrice that showed the need to resolve this dispute at the international level, he said.

As regards the LoC situation, he said despite the appeal from the UN Secretary General for ceasfire during the COVID-19 pandemic, India had continued its cowardly acts of targeting peaceful civil population along the LoC.

India since the pandemic outbreak had committed 1927 CFVs and deliberately targeted civilian population. He said,“Some 16 innocent Kashmiris were martyred during Indian CFVs and 158 injured.” The martyrs included five children, seven women and four men whereas 41 children and 50 women were among the injured.