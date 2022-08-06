Armed forces guardians of Pakistan frontiers: Asif

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif while condemning the malicious campaign against institutions on social media platforms said armed forces were the protectors of the country.

“Some people launched a campaign on social media against institutions on the Lasbela helicopter crash which is highly condemnable. People who blame the institutions are working on enemy’s agenda,” he said in a presser at Sialkot. Khawaja said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had ended the politics of tolerance in the country. “Do not insult the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the country and the nation,” he said.

Khawaja said some people had launched a smear campaign over the helicopter incident. “Dragging martyrs in political issues is not a good thing for the country. Making them (martyrs) the subject of discussion by using such language is highly condemnable. This is not at all politics. “The norms of politics today, is gone below the belt. The language being used on social media is against our morals. What are we teaching our children through this?” he said.

He said for the last 75 years, our enemy across the border wants to see us weak. “But people from among us are targeting institutions and spreading false rumors to weaken us. This is an insults for the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for this country and people.”

Khawaja said he had seen many elections in his life. “But I did not see such moral degradation, which came after the 2018 elections in which Imran came into power,” he said. “These institutions are the protectors of our borders, airs and seas. There may be differences in a society, a family, but abandoning morality, using such vulgar language on social media is against the social and political norms.”

“Despite differences, criticism on institutions should be within the limits of ethics. Do not make a mockery of the institutions. We are proud of the sacrifices of the armed forces. While paying tribute to armed forces, the minister said that they were proud of the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces.

The elders never encouraged those who lost their way, he said.

He said it was duty of political elders to promote decency in politics rather than destroying our tradition and culture of tolerance. Responding to a question, he said it was the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to take action against such element under cybercrime offence. It was tantamount to disgrace of those who protect integrity of the country, he remarked.

The minister said it was not enough that a 17-year-old boy mere confessed that he was ashamed of such a tweet. Such a culture was being promoted which ultimately would destroy the unity of the country, he said. Khawaja said promoter of such culture were not political workers rather they have lust for power corridor.

Such people believed that the country could only survive if they were in power, he said.

He said only those people were our heroes who defended country’s borders. They would remain alive for ever and we should bow our heads in memory of such people, he said. He went on to say that General Sarfraz would be remembered in the history of Balochistan with golden words, as he had established a good relation with the Baloch and Pashtun people which help improve the situation.

The minister said although false cases were framed against us but he was not in favor that law to be used for political purposes. However, he said in case of heinous act, the law should take its course immediately. Regarding the President absence in the funeral of martyrs officers, the minister said it was his personal act. The entire nation acknowledged the sacrifices of the martyrs, he said.