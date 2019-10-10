Armed forces ready to respond to any threat: CJCSC General Zubair

F.P. Report

RISALPUR: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has said that Parmed forces were fully capable and motivated to respond to any threat posed by enemies, on Thursday.

This he said while addressing the passing out parade of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) cadets at the Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur.

He stated “We will defend our motherland with our sweat and blood and support of the nation.”

“Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and desires harmonious relations with all countries especially neighbours.” He said, however, this gesture must not be taken (for weakness).

“As a nation we have rendered great human and material sacrifices for achieving peace and stability in the region.”

He mentioned that Pakistan would not compromise on national interests, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Pakistan will not allow any country or hostile agency to misrepresent our intentions or actions,” he added.