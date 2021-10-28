Armed forces reaffirm commitment to ‘respond to entire spectrum’ of threat

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan have reaffirmed the resolve to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

This determination was expressed at a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee held in Rawalpindi on Thursday, with its Chairman General Nadeem Raza in the chair.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu also attended the meeting.

The participants discu-ssed a range of security re-lated issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the imp-ortance of peace in Afgha-nistan for sustainable deve-lopment in the region, the shared challenges faced, w-ork plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

Services Chiefs expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in readiness of the Defence Forces. They also lauded the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, General Nadeem Raza said Joint Staff Headquarters is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s Defence and National security.