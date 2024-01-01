Armed men kidnap 7 KP policemen in Bannu attack

F.P. Report

BANNU: Armed men attacked the Utmanzai Rocha police checkpost in a remote mountainous area of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, abducting seven police officers along with their weapons.

According to police officials, the attack occurred on Monday evening, with the assailants overpowering the officers on duty and shifting them to an undisclosed location. The attackers made off with all kinds of big and small arms and ammunition and supplies they found there.

Sources say that the armed group beseiged the Rocha checkpost in the hilly area of ??sub-division Wazir on Monday evening. The kidnapped personnel include Salim Khan, Aqeelur Rehman, Abdul Malik, Mewa Khan, Roshaan, Naimatullah, and Shaal Muhammad.

However, four policemen deputed to the checkpost remained safe as they were not present at the time of the attack. Sources say there were around 30 to 40 armed men who attacked the post.

Following the incident, the police have cordoned off the area and initiated a large-scale search operation to recover the hostages and apprehend the attackers.

Authorities believe the remote location of the check post posed significant challenges in preventing such an assault. Security measures in the area are being reviewed as part of ongoing investigations.