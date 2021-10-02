Armenia detains Deputy chief of general staff of the armed forces

YEREVAN (TASS): The National Security Service (SNB) of Armenia, within the framework of the investigation of a criminal case on embezzlement on an especially large scale during the delivery of weapons, detained the deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the republic, Stepan Galstyan, and appealed to the court to choose arrest as a preventive measure. This was reported on Saturday by her press center.

“The Investigative Department of the National Security Service (SNB) detained Deputy Chief of the General Staff Stepan Galstyan as part of an investigation into a criminal case of abuse and embezzlement on an especially large scale during the process of supplying ammunition for the needs of the armed forces. He was charged with abuse of power that entailed serious financial consequences. a petition has been submitted to choose arrest as a preventive measure, “the message says.

On Thursday, the former defense minister of the re-public David Tonoyan was arrested within the framework of the same criminal case .

Lieutenant General Gal-styan was appointed Depu-ty Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Arm-ed Forces in June 2018.