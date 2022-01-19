Armenia: No response from Turkey

YEREVAN (TASS): The Turkish government did not put forward preconditions during the negotiation process of the special representatives of Yerevan and Ankara for the normalization of relations between the two countries. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this on Wednesday at the government hour in parliament.

“I hope that the statement following the January 14 meeting [of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey in Moscow] proved to everyone that the Turkish side did not set any preconditions for starting or completing the process, just as the Armenian side did not set any preconditions,” he said.

On January 14, in Moscow, with the mediation of the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Rudenko, the first meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey to normalize relations took place.

After it was announced that they agreed to conduct a dialogue in a constructive and depoliticized manner in order to identify common ground. In 1993, Turkey unilaterally closed its air and land borders with Armenia. The air border was opened in 1995.