Armenian General Staff demands government to step down

F.P Report

YEREVAN: Statements regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his governments have been confirmed by the Armenian Armed Forces General Staff.

According to the official press statement on the matter, “The Armed Forces General Staff statement from February 25 was not guided by anyone or made under anyone’s pressure. It is a clear conviction and position of generals and officers whose sole goal is to save the fatherland in this crucial moment. We reaffirm our clear position.”

Other than this, the general staff also pointed that “the prime minister and the Armenian government are no longer able to make adequate decisions in this crisis and the crucial situation for the Armenian people.”

The statement was signed by Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, his deputies and heads of departments.

In response, Pashinyan criticized the demand to quit as an attempted military coup and announced his decision to sack the chief of the general staff. Armenian constitution stipulates that the president appoints and dismisses the chief of the general staff as advised by the prime minister.

Earlier on Thursday, the Armenian Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement demanding resignations of the prime minister and government in light of the current situation and recommending that the use of force should be avoided.

According to some officials in case if the president turns down to sign the prime minister’s proposition, it automatically enters into force in 15 days. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s office already informed that he had received Pashinyan’s proposal but hadn’t signed it yet.