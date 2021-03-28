Armenian PM says will step down in April

YEREVAN (TASS): Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced plans to resign in April in order to hold early elections.

On Sunday, Pashinyan met with the citizens of southwestern Armenia’s Armavir Region. “In April I will tender resignation so that we could hold early elections. I will remain acting prime minister until the elections,” Pashinyan said.

On March 18, Pashinyan said after holding political consultations with the president and leaders of three parliamentary factions that snap parliamentary polls would take place on June 20. However, after this announcement the opposition made a statement that the protests, which have engulfed the country since late February, would not stop.