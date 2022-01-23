Armenian President quits

YEREVAN (Agencies): Armenian President Armen Sarkissian resigned without completing his presidential term, the leader ‘s press service reported.

According to him, the president cannot use most of his potential to solve systemic domestic and foreign policy tasks. He believes that today’s Armenia is a presidential republic in form, but not in content.

“I thought for a long time and decided to leave the post of the President of the Republic after active work for about four years (the President of Armenia is elected by the parliament for a term of 7 years – Gazeta.Ru). This decision is not emotional at all, it follows a certain logic. The President does not have the necessary tools to influence the radical processes of domestic and foreign policy in this difficult time for the country and the people… when national unity is needed, the institution of the president should not be the object of gossip and conspiracy theories, thereby diverting public attention from the most important issues.,” Sargsyan said.

He said that now the country needs meaningful, well-thought-out actions. “Otherwise, we, the Armenians of the whole world, will not achieve the goal of our mission, we will find ourselves on the sidelines of history. We no longer have the right to make mistakes!” Sargsyan said in a statement.

The day before, Sargsyan expressed hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan would be able to establish a stable peace through compromises.

Sargsyan took office as President of Armenia in the spring of 2018.