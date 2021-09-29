‘Armor’ for Serbia: Why Eastern Europe is on the brink of a new war

Elena Stafeeva

Against the background of the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo, Russia will send Pantsir complexes to Serbia to participate in the Slavic Shield 2021 exercises. Political analysts believe that the American failure in Afghanistan is becoming a “window of opportunity” for the whole world to regain lost ground. NATO is hardly ready to repeat the bombing of 1999, and Belgrade has long and methodically prepared for military clashes in order to protect the Serbs living in the north of the unrecognized republic.

“In the event of a pogrom, we are waiting for NATO’s reaction for 24 hours, otherwise Serbia will react on its own,” said Vucic, speaking on television.

He also explained that Belgrade is not sending troops to Kosovo, as this is contrary to the Kumanov agreement and Serbia is trying to keep the peace. Belgrade is not only monitoring the situation closely, but also supplying the Serb people in Kosovo, the country’s leader said. He noted that the visit of Russ-ian Ambassador Alexander Botan-Kharchenko to the Yarina checkpoint proves Moscow’s support for the territorial integrity of Serbia.

Why the situation in Kosovo has escalated

The majority of the inhabitants of the north of Kosovo are Serbs, who are threatened with pogroms. Belgrade intends to prevent this. The source of the conflict was the decision of the Pristina authorities to impose a ban on the passage of cars with Serbian numbers in Kosovo on September 15. The fact is that the Serbs prefer to register their transport in Belgrade and not in the Republic of Kosovo.

According to the new requirements, drivers were required to issue temporary Kosovo license plates from September 20 in order to move around the territory of the unrecognized republic.

After that, there were cases of attacks, beatings of Serbian drivers and the seizure of not only private vehicles with Belgrade license plates, but also ambulances and trucks carrying food. Local Serbs abandoned innovations and erected barricades near two checkpoints on the border with Central Serbia.In addition, the Kosovo authorities brought in police special forces to the north.

In response, Belgrade responded by pulling together special forces to the administrative border with the province. The latest military equipment and aviation were involved. NATO had to increase its patrolling of the region. Meanwhile, Kosovar Albanian leader of the Self-Determination Party, Albin Kurti, is stirring up the situation by giving interviews about the unification of Kosovo and Albania, which will be supported by Albanians on both sides.

The escalation of conflicts around the world will continue, says political analyst Oleg Matveychev. Even if NATO refuses to resolve the conflict in Kosovo and supports the unrecognized republic, Belgrade will win a moral victory anyway, because 20 years ago, Albanian youth fought for Kosovo, considering it their homeland, and now they will be the people of drug lords.