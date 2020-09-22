Army alive to emerging challenges, prepared with matching response: COAS

Sojla Sahar

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday gave clear statement on Tuesday that the Pakistan Army was alive to defend the country from emerging challenges and regional threats along with full preparation to prevent the enemy’s designs with matching response.

The COAS was addressing a ceremony during his visit to Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum to witness demonstration of state of the art Chinese origin third generation Main Battle Tank VT-4, according to an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

According to the military’s media wing, this potent war fighting machine will be employed in offensive role by strike formations after induction.

VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armor protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology. It has further strengthened Pakistan’s overall defence capability to thwart enemy designs.

The Army Chief Bajwa said: “We are completely focused towards internal and external challenges to defence of country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

The COAS appreciated the troops for their professionalism, operational readiness and the highest training standards to meet challenges of modern day battlefield requirements.

Interacting with the officers and men, the COAS expressed satisfaction over the demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4, another addition to inventory of Armored Corps after recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank.

Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mehmood received the COAS at Tilla Field Firing Ranges.