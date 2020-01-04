Army amendment bill: Senate, NA sessions rescheduled for Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate and National Assembly sessions, which had been scheduled for today, are postponed till Monday at 03:00 PM and 04:00 PM respectively.

The Senate of Pakistan said in a tweet that the session will not be held as scheduled on Saturday, January 4 at 03:00 PM as it has been rescheduled for Monday, January 6 at 03:00 PM.

The National Assembly of Pakistan tweeted that Speaker Asad Qaiser has changed the schedule of the session on January 4 at 11:00 AM to Monday, January 6 at 04:00 PM.

It is pertinent here to mention that a joint meeting of the Senate and NA standing committees on defence had Friday (yesterday) approved Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Senate and National Assembly sessions were scheduled on Saturday to get the three bills approved. Both houses will now take up the matter on Monday.