Army assisting civil admn: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that Pakistan Army troops were assisting the civil administration with rescue and relief efforts in different areas across the country hit by recent urban flooding. “Pakistan Army emergency response teams are consistently busy in dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to affected population,” the statement said.

Dewatering teams are carrying out flood relief operations in Jamshoro district, Gharo grid station, Karachi South including Sharea Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi, Lasbela, Turbat and Quetta. Pakistan Army teams established relief camps including medical facilities and distributed necessary food and ration among the local residents, the ISPR said.

“Various standby and response teams are stationed at various locations in Sindh and Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due flooding,” it added. Pakistan Army troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in Jamshoro, Gharo, Keamari and Nipa Chowrangi. Medical teams also provided medical aid to over 1,500 people in Quetta, Turbat and Lasbela, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, three more people died due to electrocution in Karachi in rain-related incidents on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 35-year-old worker was electrocuted at a plastic factory in New Karachi. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfill legal formalities. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the body of a 32-year-old man was brought to Civil Hospital from Qaimkhani Colony, adding that electrocution was the cause of death.

She went on to say that a 23-year-old man was also electrocuted near Bilal Colony, Korangi. Meanwhile, continuous rains inundated several roads in the metropolis, disturbing traffic. The spokesperson for the traffic police said that traffic from New Subzi Mandi towards Toll Plaza was adversely affected due to rainwater accumulating on Super Highway. Rains also damaged roads in some parts of the city. A ditch was created on National Highway near Manzil Pump where a trailer was stuck as a result of which traffic had to be diverted to alternative roads.

A day earlier, authorities scrambled to mitigate the impacts of a torrential spell of monsoon rains, which has inundated cities and prompted flash floods across the country, left at least 18 more people dead and washed away bridges and submerged houses and markets. Due to incessant rain and subsequent accumulation of water, protests against administration officials erupted in several areas of Sindh against hours-long power outages and inundation of residential areas as they complained that officials were nowhere to be found. Large swathes of land came under water as rain flooded streets and inundated standing crops in villages of the coastal districts of Thatta and Sujawal. The deluge also suspended traffic between Karachi and Badin as water accumulated on the national highway passing through the Thatta district.

In the coastal talukas of Ghorabari and Mirpur Sakro, hundreds of acres of agricultural land was submerged after a riverine stream started overflowing due to rain. The water level in Keenjhar Lake also witnessed an increase due to rainfall. Due to the accumulation of water in several parts of the district, people from Thatta, Ketibandar, Ghorabari and other areas of the coastline converged on the national highway to protest the suspension of power and inundation of localities.

Dadu, with its streets submerged under 3 feet of water, presented a picture of a canal. The inundation resulted in power outages which caused a shortage of drinking water in the city. Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Johi towns of the district presented a similar picture. Due to continuing downpours, rainwater could not be drained out in Jamshoro, Kotri, Sann and Bhan Syedabad towns where low-lying areas were inundated. Various parts of Shaheed Benazirabad district, including Nawabshah, Daur, Daulatpur, Bandhi, Sakrand and Kazi Ahmed towns, received heavy downpour on Monday.

The third spell of monsoon rains wreaked havoc in various parts of Balochistan, washing away at least two bridges on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway – Landa Dora near Bela and Danda area of Uthal – and resulting in the death of four people in Khuzdar and Lasbela. In addition, a section of the Hub Bridge, which connects Sindh and Balochistan, was washed away in a heavy flash flood late on Monday, cutting off Hub from Karachi. Heavy rains were also reported in Bolan and Nasirabad districts.

