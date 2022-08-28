Army Aviation Pilots rescue stranded individual in Kohistan

RAWALPINDI (APP): The Pakistan Army Aviation Pilots on Sunday in an extremely dangerous and challenging situation rescued a stranded individual surrounded in flood in Kohistan. An emergency call was made by Kohistan administration for rescue, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release.

Responding immediately, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Mangla Division and Commander Mangla Brigade who were on flood assessment mission near Pattan diverted from original flight to save the precious life.

“Had they not reached on time the individual could have drowned in flood. The pilots made daring attempt, lower the helicopter and the officers and crew lifted the individual safely,” the ISPR added.

Pakistan Army and Army Aviation keeping in with their traditions would not hesitate to save their brothers and sisters in line with the COAS vision that people of Pakistan were our priority and we would not rest until every single individual was reached and helped.

Army conducts aerial relief in flood-hit Rajanpur District: ISPR: The Pakistan Army on Sunday conducted an aerial relief operation in Rajanpur District and provided aid by distributing ration bags, whereas tents were provided to the affectees.

Pakistan Army continued rescue and relief operations also in all flood hit areas of Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Pakistan Army teams rescued number of people stranded in affected areas, including women and children, along with their belongings and shifted them to the safer places.

“People living in relief camps are being provided with cooked food and dry ration. Pakistan Army is utilizing all available resources to help the flood affected people including immediate medical care at the medical camps set up by army,” the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Rescue and relief operations are underway in flood-affected areas across the country and stranded people are being shifted to the camps and safer places.

Relief camps were being established across all calamity hit areas of the country, whereas food, medical aid and other relief items were being provided to affected people in the camps, said a report aired by PTV news channel.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other relevant stake holders continued distributing tents among affected people.

Besides provincial departments and Rescue 1122, officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Highway Authority (NHA), troops of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Frontier Corps expedited rescue and rehabilitation operations in the flood hit areas of the country including KP and worst affected Balochistan.

The World Health Organization has also dispatched tents, medicines and other items for the flood affectees.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad has said that relief operations are underway in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts and the rescue teams have shifted hundreds of people from the flooded areas to safest places.

