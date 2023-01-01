Army called in to assist police in Punjab, KP

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The army has been called in by the Punjab government to help the local administration and police in maintaining law and order across the province.

The Punjab Home Department said the army had been called in under Article 245 of the constitution to assist the local administration. The army has been called in due to deteriorating law and order situtation in the country. A notification to the effect has been issued by the Home Department.

It says 10 companies of the army will be at Punjab government’s disposal and they will initially be deployed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Meanwhile, the army has also been summoned for support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar had said that the law would take its course and legal matters should not be settled on roads, warning that nobody would be allowed to damage public or private property.

Speaking to the media, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was arrested as per law by executing the arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said those involved in attacks on government installations and security forces would be dealt with an iron hand. He vowed not to spare any one going against the state and law.