Army chief arrives in China on official visit

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday arrived China on an official visit, Director General Inter Services Public (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Monday.

During the visit, the COAS will join Prime Minister Imran Khan for meeting with Chinese prime minister and the president.

According to him, the COAS would meet Chinese military leadership including People Liberation Army (PLA) Army Commander, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission and Commander Southern Theater Command.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Beijing later today on a three-day visit to China. PM Imran is expected to discuss regional and bilateral issues with the Chinese leadership.