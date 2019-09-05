Army chief Bajwa discusses regional situation with FMs of KSA, UAE

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, on Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) told media that matters of bilateral interest and the security situation of the region were discussed in the meeting.

The foreign ministers of the two Arab countries appreciated the role Pakistan had played for promoting peace and stability in the region, assuring Pakistan of unflinching support in times of crisis.

During the meeting, General Bajwa praised the long-standing strategic ties between Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries and the role they had played in maintaining strategic balance in South Asia.

Both dignitaries — Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — pledged to cooperate with Pakistan in resolving the issue of occupied Kashmir with India.

The two Arab ministers are visiting Islamabad for a one-day state visit. They have also held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in which key issues pertaining to matters of mutual interest were discussed.