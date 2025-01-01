Army chief Gen Asim Munir’s mother passes away

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir’s mother has passed away.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations early on Tuesday announced the death of the army chief’s mother on March 24, and prayed for highest ranks in heaven for the deceased.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences over the passing of Gen Asim Munir’s mother. The PM expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, according to a PM Office press release.

PM Shehbaz prayed to God for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani also prayed for the departed soul and extended his sympathies with the army chief. He expressed his sorrow and grief on learning of the death of Gen Asim Munir’s mother, and prayed for courage for the bereaved family to bear with the loss.

National Assembly Speajer Ayaz Sadiq also joined in the condolences and prayed for the departed soul. He said parents are a blessing of nature and their passing is an irreparable and targic loss.

JUIF-chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Religious Affaris Sardar Yousuf also condoled over the death. The Maulana said there was no replacement for a mother, and prayed for Gen Asim Munir and family.