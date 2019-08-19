Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa gets three-year extension

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been given an extension in term for three years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved an extension in the term of the Army Chief for another three years.

The decision has been taken in view of the the situation along the eastern border particularly Afghanistan and Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), while nuclear threats from India are another reason for the decision.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another therm of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment,” the notification read.

In November 2016, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had been appointed as the new army chief.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was previously Commander of an important Rawalpindi Corps and was employed as Inspector General Training and Evaluation at GHQ, a position General Raheel Sharif held before becoming the army chief.

Normally, commanding a corps carries huge weightage before being considered for promotion to the four-star general.

He had commanded 10 Corps [Rawalpindi Corps], which is responsible for the most sensitive areas of the country and a position that plays a pivotal role as almost the entire border with India comes under its jurisdiction.

The entire defence installations, including army, navy and air headquarters, PM Secretariat had also been under the responsibility of a Commander of 10 Corps.

Lt-Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had also commanded a brigade headquarter as a brigade major, commanded infantry unit as Lt Col, he was Grade-I officer [GSO-I] in 10 Corps headquarters and has also commanded a brigade in an operation area.

As a brigadier, he held a position of COS [chief of staff] at 10 Corps and also commanded formation division in Northern Areas as formation commander (FCNA). Besides, he also commanded infantry school and as Lt-Gen, he commanded 10 Corps.

Lt-Gen Bajwa was in 10 Corps thrice and has an extensive experience of handling affairs in Kashmir and the Northern Areas.