Army chief pays tribute to people of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday has paid tribute to people of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the army chief has condemned the human rights violations and lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Tribute 2 ppl of Kashmir, their resolve and valiant struggle, braving gravest human rights violations & lockdown in IIOJ&K under Indian occupation forces. Time to end this human tragedy & resolve #Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of J&K & #UN resolutions. COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 5, 2022

“Time has come to end this human tragedy and resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of people of the valley and United Nations (UN) resolutions, he added.

On the other hand, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks are being held in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. Human chains have been formed at Kohala Bridge, Mangla Bridge and Rawalakot.

One minute silence was also observed at 10:00 am across the country to express harmony with the Kashmiris. A flag hoisting ceremony was also carried out in Ziyarat.