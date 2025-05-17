Army Chief Syed Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved promotion of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal for ensuring defence of the country and defeating the enemy through his courageous leadeship and exceptional strategy during Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

The cabinet which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, took the decision on the proposal of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister met President Asif Ali Zardari and took him into confidence regarding the decision.

The cabinet also unanimously decided to extend the services of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu after his term in office ends.

The federal cabinet also decided that officers and soldiers of Pakistan Armed Forces, ghazis, martyrs, and civilians from different fields will be awarded high government awards in recognition of their valuable services during Operation Banyanum marsoos.

The Federal cabinet paid tribute to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for his exemplary leadership in defeating the enemy and defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The cabinet applauded the armed forces of Pakistan for serving a crushing blow to the enemy’s despicable attempt to violate the territorial integrity of the country.

The Prime Minister congratulated the entire Pakistani nation on the remarkable success of Operation Banyanum Marsoos during the Marka-e-Haq.