Army chief threatens to respond to any misadventure by India

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where key national security issues were discussed.

The forum paid rich tribute to the martyrs from the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilians who have sacrificed their lives for the peace and stability of Pakistan. A detailed assessment of the regional and internal security situation was conducted, covering the full spectrum of emerging threats.

Kashmir issue and regional stability

The conference reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary. On the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5), the participants strongly condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir, terming them a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The forum reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, as per United Nations Security Council resolutions. Emphasizing the need for international engagement, the forum called for global attention to India’s continued rights violations in the region.

The forum also took note of recent provocative remarks made by Indian military officials, labeling them as irresponsible and harmful to regional peace.

COAS warns against Indian provocations

Addressing the forum, COAS General Asim Munir stated, “Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These hollow statements from Indian military are indicative of their growing frustration and serve only to divert the attention of their masses and international community from their multiple internal fissures and blatant violations of human rights. Any misadventure against Pakistan will be responded [to] with full and resolute force of the state, InshaAllah.”

Cross-border terrorism and Balochistan stability

The conference expressed serious concerns over the use of Afghan soil by terrorist elements to conduct attacks against Pakistan. The forum urged the interim Afghan government to take concrete action against these elements, emphasizing that mere denials are insufficient. The military leadership reaffirmed its commitment to taking all necessary measures to protect Pakistan’s security and its citizens.

The forum also highlighted the importance of accelerating people-centric socio-economic development in Balochistan to counter foreign-sponsored narratives of exclusion. “No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan and nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to mislead and radicalize the youth of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan, InshaAllah,” the forum pledged.

Operational readiness and future plans

Commending the operational preparedness of all military formations, COAS General Munir stressed the need for continuous mission-oriented training, strengthening military cooperation, and conducting joint exercises in conventional and counter-terrorism operations.

In his concluding remarks, the COAS reaffirmed that the military leadership is fully aware of the diverse challenges facing the country. He assured that the Armed Forces remain committed to fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities with the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan.