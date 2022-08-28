Army Chief to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh

RAWALPINDI (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa would visit flood-hit areas of Sindh on Sunday and also to interact with ground troops busy in relief activities.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan Army had established 212 Relief Collection points to support flood affectees. It included 81 Relief Collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were functioning. The Pakistan Army had also established flood Relief donation account to help flood victims.

“The Title of Account – Army Relief For Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch) Account No -00280100620583,” it said.

In Balochistan, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps established relief camps in Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, lehri, Nasirabad, Bela, Uthal and Jafar abad areas which were providing food and other amenities.

Moreover, free Medical camps were being established at Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Dobandi, Lehri, Sadori, Lakra and Lasbela district for flood victims.

In Punjab, rescue and relief operations were carried out at Dera Ghazi Khan , Rojhan and Layyah where troops provided stranded families with food and other amenities.

In Rajanpur District , relief and rescue efforts were made through number of Helicopter sorties including Harrand tehsil Jampur, Nurpur Majhu wala teh Jampur , Mouza Kaan wala Teh Jampur, Mari jampur, Darbar Sakhi Bor Jampur , Bambli Jampur, Basti Nokhami Jampur , Dera Dildar Teh Rojhan, Dera Jeewan Tehsil Rojhan, Chak Mat No 2 Tehsil Rojhan.

In Sindh, Pakistan Army carried out rescue and relief operations at Khairpur District, Larkana District, Naushero Feroze District, Shikarpur District, Kamber Shadad Kot District, Jacobabad District, Kashmor District, Badin District, Mir Pur Khas District, Sanghar District, Mitiari District, Umerkot District, Hyderabad District, Tando Muhammad Khan District, Thatta District, Jamshoro District, Badin District, Sujawal District, and Dadu District.

Some four medical camps were established at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot. More than 1,700 patients were treated at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot .

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the relief camps, were accommodating 150 individuals, established in flood affected areas of the province.

However, forward placement of troops was carried out at Attock and Abbottabad. Some four Field Medical Camps were established in flood affected areas where 715 patients were treated.

Some seven Relief Camps were established for flood affectees in Charsadda whereas three Relief Camps were established in each Tehsil of Nowshera District where necessary assistance being provided to Civil Administration.

