Army Chief visits air headquarters, lauds PAF for repelling Indian aggression

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Air Headquarters where he was warmly received by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

During the visit, the Army Chief paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its successful efforts in thwarting Indian aggression. He highly praised the PAF for downing multiple enemy aircraft and acknowledged the professionalism and readiness of the force.

General Munir also commended the exemplary coordination among the three branches of Pakistan’s armed forces, highlighting their united front in defending the nation.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity. “No one will be allowed to violate our geographical sovereignty,” the leadership resolved. “Anyone who attacks Pakistan’s sovereignty will pay the price,” they further asserted.