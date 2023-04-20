Army Chief’s visit and Pak-China ties

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir is currently on a four-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). During the trip, the COAS visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army and held an in-depth discussion with the Commander of the PLA. According to the official press release of the Pakistan Army media wing, the two military leaders reaffirmed the need to promote military-to-military cooperation and maintain peace and stability in the region. Later, the Army Chief visited field formations of the Peoples’ Liberation Army and witnessed an operational demonstration of the Chinese troops and appreciated the high standards of training and professionalism of the soldiers.

Pakistan and China are first-door neighbors, economic partners, iron brothers, and longstanding allies. Pakistan and China have a multifaceted and cordial relationship. Both nations have enjoyed extensive bilateral cooperation in all sectors including trade and investment, defense and security, health and science, education, nuclear and renewable energy, space and technology, etc. Both Beijing and Islamabad have a historic consensus and coordination over regional and global affairs and both nations enjoyed each other’s support at the UN, the FATF, and other multilateral global forums. Historically, rapidly changing regional and global geometrics have further cemented the all-weather Pak-China friendship, which proved its worth against all odds over the past seven and a half decades.

The Army Chief’s current visit to China marks a traditional link between the two militaries and signifies the importance of Pak-China ties and bilateral cooperation amid elevated risks in the region and growing competition at the global level. Although, the magnificent China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has provided a basis for a robust Pak-China collaboration in the 21st century, whilst internal political and economic crises and an evolving geopolitical situation in South Asia merit a fresh consultation and enhanced economic and security cooperation between the two nations.

Amid ongoing tussle with the United States and allies in the Indo-Pacific region, the Strait of Taiwan, and multiple domestic frustrating issues, the People’s Republic of China has emerged as a global economic power, diplomatic fashionist, and peace broker. After having mediated a successful peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Beijing is now eyeing achieving a truce between the combatant Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine. During this heightened global rivalry and bloc politics, a stable Pakistan and strong China-Pakistan bonds are vital for Beijing, while, continued economic, political, and military support from China is also vital for a politically shaken and economically fragile Pakistan.

Realistically, several bilateral and domestic issues have seriously hurt the core sentiment of the China-Pakistan economic collaboration, while Pakistan’s persistent economic frailty and a recent unfortunate incident with the Chinese engineer working on a CPEC project had also caused grave damage to Islamabad’s relationship with Beijing. The Chinese side has also expressed its willingness to boost its economic and military ties with Pakistan, while the Chinese Central Military Commission has said that China’s military was ready to work with Pakistan’s military to deepen and expand its cooperation and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region. The current visit by the Army Chief to China is very crucial to reinforce Pak-China brotherly ties and reinvigorating fraternal relations between the two nations. The Chief of Army Staff must work to broaden this relationship which encompasses all domains and lay foundations of a sustainable, comprehensive, and long-term strategic partnership between the two countries in the future.