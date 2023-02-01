Army committed to safeguard every inch of motherland: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has expressed the Pakistan Army’s resolve to continue its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood.

He was interacting with the officers and soldiers, who have displayed gallantry actions during different counter terrorism operations during his visit to Peshawar.

The Army Chief lauded their heroic and exemplary feats and said nation takes pride and acknowledges the accomplishments of its Armed Forces.

On the occasion, General Syed Asim Munir was given a detailed briefing on overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of Illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the Newly Merged Districts.

The Army Chief also had an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the participants, he said the resolute support of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Security Forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialization of progress on projects of socio-economic development.

Linking prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Army Chief emphasised that nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.

He also highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in Newly Merged Districts.

General Syed Asim Munir also highlighted that illegal foreigners were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy. He said decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan.

He added that illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms.

Earlier on arrival, General Syed Asim Munir was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.