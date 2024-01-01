Army deployed in Islamabad, given shoot-on-sight orders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The government has deployed Pakistan Army in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order amid escalating violence in the city.

Security sources said early on Tuesday that the deployment follows incidents of attacks on law enforcement agencies.

The sources said orders have been issued to deal with anarchists and miscreants with an iron hand, with clear directives to shoot such elements on sight.

They further said all measures are being taken to deal with any kind of terrorist act by anarchists and terrorist elements.

Meanwhile, miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officials. Five others, including Rangers and police officials, sustained serious injuries.

Security sources also confirmed that two police officers have been martyred in similar attacks. Over 100 police personnel have also been injured, with many in critical condition in various areas since the PTI launched its protest march on Islamabad.

Article 245(1) of the Constitution states that the armed forces shall, under the federal government’s directions, “defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so”.

It further states that the validity of any direction issued by the government under clause (1) shall not be called in question in any court. A high court shall not exercise any jurisdiction under Article 199 in relation to any area in which the armed forces are acting in aid of civil power in pursuance of Article 245.

In a media talk late on Monday night in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had hinted at the possibility of imposing a curfew, deplyoying the army or “any third option” if they were compelled by the PTI workers resorting to violence in Islamabad.

He had warned the PTI that they should go to the Sangjani area and hold their protest there, as they will not be allowed to enter Islamabad.

“If we have to impose a curfew, resort to Section 245 (seeking the army’s assistance) or a third option, we will take it. This is why we’re saying in advance that we will take extreme steps if we have to,” Naqvi said.

The interior minister said there are people involved and they are trying to ensure that there is no loss of life, adding that the protesters have tried every opportunity to create bloodshed. “When they open fire, the response will also be in the form of fire,” he remarked, adding that the PTI was given an option to shift the protest site to Sangjani.