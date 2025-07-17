Army kills three terrorists in Mastung; 2 soldiers martyred

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: In a major intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Mastung district, the security forces killed three Indian-backed terrorists.

The operation, conducted on July 23, was launched after credible intelligence reports confirmed the presence of the foreign-sponsored militants in the area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security personnel engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, killing three of them. However, two soldiers — Major Zeeyyad Salim Awal, aged 31 and hailing from Khushab district, and Sepoy Nazam Hussain, aged 22 from Jhelum district — were martyred.

Major Salim was leading his troops from the front when he embraced martyrdom. Sepoy Nazam Hussain fought alongside him, displaying unwavering determination in the face of danger.

The ISPR stated that a sanitization operation is underway in the area to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining threats posed by Indian-sponsored elements. Authorities reaffirmed their resolve to root out terrorism from Pakistani soil, especially foreign-backed militancy.

“The sacrifices of our brave sons further strengthen the nation’s commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms. The operations will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” the statement read.

Top state leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and key federal ministers, have paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Army’s successful intelligence-based operation against the Indian-sponsored terrorist group in Mastung.

President Zardari hailed the courage of the security forces and said Major Zeeyyad and Sepoy Nazam had set a new example of unmatched bravery by laying down their lives for the defense of the motherland. “The entire nation stands with the families of the martyrs and will never forget their heroic sacrifice,” the President said in his statement.

He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the fallen heroes. “These sacrifices will not go in vain. Pakistan will continue to fight terrorism until it is completely eradicated. Our commitment to rooting out Indian-sponsored terrorism is unwavering,” he affirmed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid heartfelt tribute, describing the operation as a proud moment for the nation. “Major Zeeyyad and Sepoy Nazam stood like a lead wall in front of the terrorists. Their sacrifices are immortal. We salute their bravery,” the PM said. He added that the nation remains determined to eliminate all forms of terrorism from its soil.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi echoed the sentiment, saying that the martyred soldiers fought gallantly against India-backed terrorists. “They achieved the highest honour by sacrificing their precious lives for Pakistan. The nation is proud of them and stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces in this fight.”

He added that martyrs like Major Zeeyyad and Sepoy Nazam have cultivated peace with their blood, and their sacrifice will always be remembered as a cornerstone of national security.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also paid homage, saluting the brave sons of Pakistan who fought terrorism not only in Mastung but also in previous operations in Kabul and Waziristan. He confirmed that four soldiers had embraced martyrdom in recent days and vowed that the entire nation is with the forces.

“Our brave forces are always standing guard against the enemy. Terrorists will be eliminated, and peace will prevail,” he added.