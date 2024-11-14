Army major among two martyred, three terrorist killed in Harnai IBO

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Harnai District of Balochistan while two army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On 14 Nov 2024, on reported presence of terrorists, planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai District, security forces led by Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilised to sanitize the area,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly three terrorists were killed.

The martyred security forces personnel were identified as Major Muhammad Haseeb and Havildar Noor Ahmed.

“However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years, resident of District Multan), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years, resident of District Barkhan), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

It added that security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier on October 30, the security forces killed eight Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district while three army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom.

“On 30 October 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of District Sudhanuti, AJ&K), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his two men.

The two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice included Naik Azad Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas (age: 35 years, resident of District Layyah).