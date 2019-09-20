Army major, soldier embrace martyrdom in IED explosion

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that Pakistan Army officer Major Adeel and Sepoy Faraz were martyred on Friday afternoon when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off on the border with Afghanistan.

Director-General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter that the incident took place on the border area, in the Mohmand District, where Major Adeel was supervising fencing work.

Major Adeel Shahid & Sepoy Faraz Hussain embraced shahadat on Pak-Afg Border in Mohmand Distt. Squad under shaheed offr was supervising fencing work in an area which carried critical infiltration route. Shaheeds fell victim to an IED planted by terrorists from across the border.

