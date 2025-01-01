Army not interested in talking to political parties: ISPR DG

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has firmly denied any backchannel contacts between the military establishment and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan, asserting that the Pakistan Army has no role or interest in engaging with political parties.

In an interview with BBC, the military spokesperson reiterated that “political matters should be decided by politicians themselves,” reaffirming the army’s stance of neutrality in political affairs.

“There are no backdoor contacts with the PTI founder. The army has nothing to do with political negotiations,” DG ISPR stated, pushing back against ongoing speculation regarding behind-the-scenes talks amid Pakistan’s turbulent political climate.

Unity against terrorism; clarifies Balochistan situation

Maj Gen Chaudhry strongly refuted the narrative of alienation in Balochistan, emphasizing that the people of Balochistan are patriotic and stand united with Pakistan.

“Balochistan and Pakistan are one. Balochistan is the crown of our heads,” he said. “We are not Balochi, Sindhi or Punjabi — we are one nation.”

The DG ISPR condemned elements working on foreign agendas, particularly those allegedly funded by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), accusing them of spreading misinformation about unrest in Balochistan.

“Those who live off Indian money and operate social media accounts against Pakistan live in a delusion,” he remarked, admitting that there is anti-Pakistan sentiment in the province but not as widespread as claimed.

He added that terrorists are deliberately targeting efforts aimed at the development and prosperity of Balochistan, including attacks on civilians and infrastructure projects. “Whenever terrorists operating in Balochistan confront us, we hunt them down.”

Security operations and missing persons

Addressing questions on law and order, Maj Gen Chaudhry stated that terrorist threats are being dealt with decisively.

“Wherever terrorists attack our posts, we crush them. When they came to Gwadar, we eliminated them,” he stated. “Terrorists are pulling innocent passengers off buses and targeting unarmed civilians. These acts will not go unpunished.”

He also acknowledged concerns about missing persons and emphasized that a commission has been formed to investigate the matter. “No one should be abducted from their home. The government of Pakistan is committed to tracing every single missing individual. Our legal system needs to be made more effective, as the law does not allow the disappearance and abduction of any person,” he said.

Warning to Afghan interim govt

The military spokesperson also addressed cross-border concerns, warning the Afghan interim government against providing refuge to militants involved in terrorism against Pakistan.

“They have been told clearly — do not support foreign terrorists, or we will take action,” he warned.