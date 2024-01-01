Army resolute to crush ‘illegal activities’ in Pakistan: COAS

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has invited the business community to play their role in the country’s economic development and work jointly with Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

In an interaction with traders’ community during his visit to Karachi, General Asim Munir assured the businessmen that the Army is committed to take action for eliminating illegal business activities in the country and the problems being faced by Karachi’s business community will be solved on priority basis.

“I had told you a year ago that don’t lose hope which is a sin. Never give up on the country’s prosperity as through collective efforts we have defeated the attempts to spread despair in the society,” the army chief said, adding “Pakistan possesses extraordinary potential in various sectors and keeping in its immense resources and abilities it wants to take its rightful place in the comity of nations.”

General Asim Munir spoke of the positive impact on the national economy of the action against smuggling along country’s western border.

The COAS richly commended the role of friendly countries – China, Saudi Arabia and UAE – in Pakistan’s economic revival.

General Asim Munir said Google, Starlink and other international companies are investing in Pakistan. “These successes could not have been possible without the cooperation of the business community,” he added.

The army chief said everyone should have unwavering faith in Pakistan’s bright future.