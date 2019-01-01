Army shoots down Indian spy drone along Line of Control

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops have shot down Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LoC, In Shaa Allah,” said Director-General ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a Twitter post.

Earlier today, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner to condemn unprovoked ceasefire violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

On Monday, a woman was martyred and seven others, including two women and three children, sustained injuries after Indian shelling in the Shahkot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on civilian population.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement as well as investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

This isn’t the first time that the army shot down a spy quadcopter. In March last year, troops shot down an Indian drone which had intruded into the Chirikot sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In November 2016, Army shot down a drone camera after it intruded some 60 metres into the Pakistani side of the LoC.

Similarly, in 2015, army shot down an Indian spy drone after it intruded into Pakistani territory near Bhimber sector along the LoC.