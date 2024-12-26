Army subordinate to state, can’t function as judiciary: Omer

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub has strongly condemned the sentences handed down to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by military courts in connection with the May 9, 2023 incidents.

Ayub reiterated his earlier stance, asserting that ordinary citizens should not be tried or punished by military courts.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Ayub stated, “I have consistently condemned the sentences of ordinary citizens by military courts, and I do so again today. The founder of PTI has also expressed his disapproval of such trials.”

He emphasized that the trial of civilians falls under the jurisdiction of civil courts, not military institutions. “Article 7 of the Constitution defines the state, encompassing parliament, provincial assemblies, Senate, and the Constitution itself. The army and other institutions are subordinate to the state,” he added, stressing that the military cannot function as a judiciary.

Shifting focus to the country’s economic challenges, Ayub criticised the government’s inability to stabilise the economy. “I have served as the finance minister and have been part of various committees. The economy is not developing. It’s not possible to control someone’s breath by strangling them,” he remarked.

He further claimed that the government’s ineffective policies are preventing economic progress and called for immediate reforms to address the deteriorating situation.

On the other hand, PTI Founder Imran Khan, talking to the media in Adiala Jail earlier in the day, surprisingly praised the incumbent government for stabilizing the economy.

During an informal chat in the jail, when a journalist asked if he admitted that the government had stabilised the economy, the former prime minister replied: “The economy has stabilised, preventing bankruptcy, but there has been no progress.”

Meanwhile, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb outlined the government’s strategy to boost Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio, combat corruption, and address inflation during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The finance minister announced that Pakistan’s current tax-to-GDP ratio stands at 9% to 10%, with a target to increase it to 13.5% within the next three years. He emphasised that the recently introduced tax amendment bill aims to expand the tax net and bring greater transparency through digitalization.

Also on Thursday, 60 more individuals involved in the May 9, 2023 tragedy have been sentenced by the Field General Court Martial, following the directives of the Supreme Court.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the trials, conducted in accordance with legal and constitutional requirements, underscored the commitment of the judiciary, government, and armed forces to uphold justice.

The Field General Court Martial examined all evidence, ensuring that the legal rights of the accused were protected throughout the process. Each suspect received a fair trial under the relevant laws, with the court delivering sentences in line with established legal procedures.