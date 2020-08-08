Army team starts relief operation in rain-hit Karachi

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army started relief operation after fourth spell of monsoon rains hit Karachi on Friday as a result the city’s drainage system fell flat against the challenge and the metropolitan city delved into chaos.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army has started relief operation in rain-hit Karachi. Army’s rescue teams along with de-watering pumps and other necessary equipment have started draining out water accumulated in low-lying areas of the metropolis.

Rescue teams evacuating people trapped in rainwater in different areas of the metropolis, said ISPR. More rescue teams are on alert to deal with urban flooding as well as any other untoward incident

To alleviate the problem of Karachi’s urban flooding, Prime Minister Imran Khan last week had tasked both National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Army to help local administration to deal with the perilous situation.