Army top brass calls for tightening ‘noose of law’ around May 9 masterminds’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The formation commanders of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday called for a tightening of the “noose of law” “around the planners and masterminds” that launched a “rebellion against the state and state institutions”, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said.

“It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that the noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate-ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement was issued after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of the army.

The top commanders while condemning the May 9 attacks reiterated their “firm resolve” that the desecrators of martyrs monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would “certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan”.

“In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage Human Rights Violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences,” said the commanders.

They also stressed that “endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands”.

Commanders pay tribute to martyrs

In the meeting, the forum paid tribute to the “supreme sacrifices” of the martyrs including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and from civil society. It also offered Fateha for the martyrs.

“The state of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhadas (martyrs) and their families in highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity,” the forum was quoted by the ISPR.

As per the military’s media wing, the meeting was also briefed on prevalent environment, challenges to internal and external security, and the operational preparedness of the army in response to the evolving traditional and non-traditional threats.

The meeting was also briefed on the “structural changes and niche technologies” being added to the armoury for the enhancement of the “operational preparedness besides upgradation of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives”.

“Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty [of the country],” the army chief told the participants. He also added that the bond between the people and the armed forces “would remain central” to their undertakings and the May 25 events “were a clear manifestation of same”.

“Unfounded and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and security forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign armed forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests,” the forum stated.

The army chief told the forum that “hostile forces and their abettors” designs to create “societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda” will continue to “defeated with the full support of the nation”.

Gen Munir also stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of their formations. He lauded the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of army’s operational readiness.

“Forum concluded by affirming resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan,” said the ISPR.

Courtesy: (Geonews)