Army voices concern over rising ceasefire violations by India

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday voiced its concern over the Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired 217th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The forum also reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Moreover, the progress of the fencing along Pak-Afghan border, as well as, the situation along the eastern border was also touched upon.

Similarly, the Afghan reconciliation process was also discussed.

The forum reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

Earlier on January 7, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh had been summoned by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal over the killing of a civilian in unprovoked firing by the Indian forces along the LoC.

Faisal condemned the indiscriminate firing carried out by the Indian occupation forces in the Bagsar Sector.