Army warns of legal action against Imran Khan over false allegations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Considering the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s statement highly irresponsible and baseless allegations, Pakistan Army Monday warned of taking legal action against him.

Pak Army’s media wing–the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) issued a statement on Monday and said PTI Chairman Imran Khan has levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence.

The ISPR said in the statement that these fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable.

This has been a consistent pattern for the last year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives, the ISPR added.

“We ask the political leader concerned to make recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda”, the ISPR warned.

Courtesy: (24news)