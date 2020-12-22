Army will defend honour, dignity of its motherland at all costs: COAS

Muhammad Asad

RAWALPINDI: Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along Line of Control and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs. He said this while visiting forward troops deplo-yed along the Line of Control.

The Army Chief said Indian Army shall always get befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

He emphasized that Indian provocations, particularly recent targeting of the vehicle of United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan, are threat to regional peace and stability.

General Bajwa was briefed about latest situation, Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the LOC, and recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, the Army Chief lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.